UW Med Flight transports 2 people to hospital after motorcycle crash
HERMAN, Wis. - Two people have serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Dodge County.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said deputies responded to a report of a crash around 3 p.m. Saturday.
According to deputies, a 58-year-old man and a 46-year-old female were on a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Highway 33 near the township of Herman. Both of them were ejected when the bike's rear tire blew.
The man and the woman were not wearing helmets at the time and were transported to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
