UW Med Flight adds base in Portage

Courtesy of UW Med Flight Facebook page

PORTAGE, Wis. - The UW Med Flight added a base in Portage on Monday morning.

According to a post from the UW Med Flight Facebook page, crews and aircraft can now occupy the building.

The base has been open since 8 a.m.

