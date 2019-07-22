News

UW Med Flight adds base in Portage

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 05:47 PM CDT

PORTAGE, Wis. - The UW Med Flight added a base in Portage on Monday morning.

According to a post from the UW Med Flight Facebook page, crews and aircraft can now occupy the building. 

The base has been open since 8 a.m.

