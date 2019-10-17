UW marching band to perform at Packers/Raiders game
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison marching band will be performing at Sunday's Packer game against the Oakland Raiders.
The news release said the band will perform the national anthem to kick things off at Lambeau Field.
The band will also perform during halftime and will return to the field after the game for the classic "5th Quarter."
