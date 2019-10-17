UW marching band to perform at Packers/Raiders game

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison marching band will be performing at Sunday's Packer game against the Oakland Raiders.

The news release said the band will perform the national anthem to kick things off at Lambeau Field.

The band will also perform during halftime and will return to the field after the game for the classic "5th Quarter."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.