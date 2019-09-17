UW-Madison Wisc Alert warns of burglary on Langdon Street
MADISON, Wis. - A UW-Madison Wisc Alert was sent to UW-Madison students warning them of a burglary on Langdon Street Tuesday morning.
The off-campus alert was sent at 6:27 a.m. and reported that the burglary happened on the 200 block of Langdon Street.
Madison police said there was not a burglary reported on Langdon Street. Madison officers did respond to a burglary on Howard Place, which is just off on Langdon Street.
The suspect reportedly ran away going southeast toward Henry Street.
At 6:45 a.m. another alert was sent and said there was no longer an immediate threat to the area.
A suspect hasn't been identified or found. UW-Madison Police responded.
