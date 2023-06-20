MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison on Tuesday unveiled a new vision for the future of the western part of its campus.
The West Campus District Plan calls for a hotel, amenity spaces, affordable housing, and research spaces to be added.
Paul Seitz, the university's director of strategic initiatives, was one of the campus leaders present for community members to speak with at an open house Tuesday morning. He said the project was started to further expand on the mission of the university.
"If you think about the university’s mission -- teaching, research, and public service -- [there's] lots of opportunities to use our facilities and our real estate to help drive particularly the research mission of it and drive a deeper connection between the university research activity and industry partners around the community and around the state," he said.
The planning committee is hoping to bring the plan to the Board of Regents in October. If the plan is approved, development will begin with replacing the Biotron facility with research, office, and corporate partnership spaces in 2025-2030.
Campus leaders in charge of the project have collected feedback from campus community members and stakeholders through both public and private feedback sessions since the summer of 2022. Their goal is for the area to better serve the employees, students, and many Wisconsin residents who utilize it daily.
The next open house event for the public to provide feedback will take place Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center.