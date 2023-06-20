The University of Wisconsin-Madison on Tuesday unveiled a new vision for the future of the western part of its campus.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison on Tuesday unveiled a new vision for the future of the western part of its campus.

The West Campus District Plan calls for a hotel, amenity spaces, affordable housing, and research spaces to be added.