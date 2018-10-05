UW-Madison to participate in sexual assault climate survey in spring semester

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison will participate in the Association of American Universities Sexual Misconduct and Sexual Assault Climate Survey in the spring semester.

According to a news release, the survey, which the university last participated in in 2015, will gauge the climate of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

University officials said that the 2019 survey will focus on how sexual violence on campus has changed in the time since the 2015 survey.

The 2015 survey revealed that more than one in four undergraduate females reported experiencing sexual assault. Of that, over 12 percent reported attempted or completed penetration by force.

Most of the perpetrators were identified as males that the students considered friends or acquaintances.

Twelve recommendations were made to improve education about sexual violence and increase services for students in response to the survey, including hiring more staff in violence prevention and survivor services units.

According to university officials, 11 of those recommendations have been met.

The survey will begin on Feb. 11. UW-Madison is one of 32 institutions participating.