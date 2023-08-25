As UW students head back to class, a new app aims to make campus safer.

MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin Police Department launched a brand new app this year, hoping it can be a one-stop-shop for all things campus safety.

"We really wanted it to centralize them make it easier to navigate so people aren't having to pull up different web pages. It's all right there," said UWPD Director of Emergency Management Suzanne Brandt.