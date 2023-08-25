MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin Police Department launched a brand new app this year, hoping it can be a one-stop-shop for all things campus safety.
"We really wanted it to centralize them make it easier to navigate so people aren't having to pull up different web pages. It's all right there," said UWPD Director of Emergency Management Suzanne Brandt.
The BadgerSAFE app has everything from maps on where to find emergency supplies like AEDs and naloxone on campus to a chat feature that connects users directly to UWPD dispatch. It also has a "friend walk" feature that lets users share their location with a friend or family member and can trigger emergency services if something goes wrong.
It's also the new place for WiscAlerts for on-campus emergencies and alerts for off-campus emergencies, as well.
"One of the biggest things for us is educating our community about what our response looks like, and kind of what the the first responders are walking into when they're navigating a situation," Brandt said. "This is another tool that helps us communicate and connect with the campus community."
Sophomore Gracie Bergeman says she hopes the app will help her feel a little safer on campus.
"I haven’t had any really scary encounters, but I have had situations where you feel like you’re being followed or someone’s staring at you," Bergeman said. "It definitely makes me feel more comfortable, for sure, knowing that you have someone that’s watching or they’re trying to prepare you for something, makes you feel a little bit more safe for sure."
Juniors Ari Horwitz and Ben Fleischmann say it's the WiscAlerts that help them feel secure both on and off campus.
"It’s pretty interesting when I get them," Horwitz said. "It’s the talk of the town, everyone’s like, 'Oh, you get that WiscAlert?' There are a lot of people that live off campus, especially after their freshman year, and it’s nice to expand the coverage on that and keep more people safe."
"I’m happy I know what’s going on around me," Fleischmann said. "I’ve never actually been affiliated with anything or seen anything in person but it’s nice to know just what’s going on in the community. If I need to avoid a certain street for 30 minutes, so be it."
And the app isn't just for students, anyone can download it. For parents of incoming freshman Badgers, that means a little more peace of mind.
"I feel totally safe having him here," said Rachel Tobias, the mom of an incoming freshman at UW-Madison. "We’ve already downloaded the BadgerSAFE app. He has it on his phone, and my husband and I, we have it on our phones."
She says it's comforting to know she'll know if an incident happens at the same time as her son does.
"I think just knowing that as a parent that we’re also gonna know kind of what he’s going through, and if there’s a threat that’s close to him, that we can kind of monitor it along with him," Tobias said.
UWPD says since they first soft-launched the app in early August, they've already seen more than 8,000 downloads. Brandt says they'll be taking feedback and updating the app as needed.
