UW-Madison student project aims to save food, reduce food insecurity

MADISON, Wis. - A group of UW-Madison undergraduates are leading a program in an effort to reduce food waste and food scarcity on campus, according to a news release.

Launched on Sept. 19, the Food Recovery Pre-package Program takes advantage of unused food from the dining halls. Groups of undergraduate dietetics students oversee the repackaging effort to turn what would have normally been wasted food into free meals for students who need them.

"The spirit of the project is to reduce food waste and reduce insecurity," says Monica Theis of the department of food science, who joined Agnes Sherman of UW-Madison Housing in its formulation. "We have some degree of both of these on campus, and we thought, why not start here and see if we can design something that can maintain itself over time."

The meals are boxed up in single-use plastic containers, frozen, then brought to The Crossing, a student organization on campus, where they are made available for students who need them.

With 250 meals packaged and delivered each week, the microwavable meals have helped recycle over 1,000 pounds of food from university markets and dining halls. Since the program's launch, it has run out of meals every week.

"Our hope is that this will be a blueprint for other campuses," Sherman said. "We are analyzing our approach: What is working for us? What are the important points to take into consideration? We want to express this so other universities, campuses can look at it and say, 'How can we adapt this to our campus?'"

