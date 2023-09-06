New 3 Now intern Ryan Mares has been training for this weekend's Ironman since last November.

MADISON, Wis. - This weekend the Ironman returns to southern Wisconsin, and among those competing is a University of Wisconsin-Madison student who interns at News 3 Now.

Ryan Mares has been training for the Ironman while interning as a newscast producer at the station, and he feels he's been living a bit of a double life.