MADISON, Wis. - This weekend the Ironman returns to southern Wisconsin, and among those competing is a University of Wisconsin-Madison student who interns at News 3 Now.
Ryan Mares has been training for the Ironman while interning as a newscast producer at the station, and he feels he's been living a bit of a double life.
"I think it's really helpful to be able to have that duality between work and school and then this hard training process because you're able to have that kind of release of stresses and everything," Mares said.
The Ironman consists of a two-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26-mile run to top it all off. What motivates him for Sunday is the thought of finishing.
"It can be tough mentally to get through all that training, but I know the more training you do, the easier race they will be," he said. "It's knowing having that goal in mind of crossing that finish line really helps you stay motivated throughout the training."
Mares started his senior year at UW-Madison on Wednesday and looks forward to finally having some time off after Sunday.
"[It's] a fun way to kick off senior year, and I think it'll be it'll be fun after that. I'll have some downtime," he said.
Mares has been training for the race since November of last year, and he's happy it is finally here.
"It's been a bit now since sign up. It's kind of crazy that it's up this weekend," he said.
The race is set to wind through parts of Madison, Fitchburg, Verona and western Dane County, likely affecting traffic in those areas. For a map of the race's route, click or tap here.
