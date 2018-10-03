UW-Madison senior sets record in international water-skiing competition

Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison Gabby Taschwer

MADISON, Wis. - Gabbie Taschwer, a University of Wisconsin–Madison senior, along with two fellow members of the 2018 Water Ski Show Team became the first female trio ever to perform a triple helicopter spin in competition.

A release said the trio, composed of Taschwer, Bailey Nadeau of Naples, Florida and Rachael Zenk of Minneapolis, set the record Sept. 8 at the Show Ski World Championships in Ontario, Canada.

The three jumped off a ski jump, spun 360 degrees in the air and managed to stick the landing. The jump was something that had never been attempted or accomplished by three female skiers in any tournament in the world, Gerry Luiting, chairman of the Show Ski Council of the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation, said.

Luiting, co-led the U.S. team, which won the world championship. He said Taschwer is among the best water skiers in the country.

“I’ve watched her since she was a little girl,” he said. “She doesn’t see that being a woman is a barrier, and that’s awesome. She essentially does all of the traditional girl acts in the show and many of what traditionally have been guy acts.”

Taschwer started water skiing at 3 years old, but it was her first time on the 35-member U.S. team, which included skiers, boat drivers, announcers and show directors.

Growing up in McFarland, she learned to ski on Lake Waubesa with her parents, two former professional water skiers.

Taschwer started skiing part-time as a paid performer with the Tommy Bartlett Show in the Wisconsin Dells seven years ago. Three years ago she moved to full time. Photo courtesy of Gabbie Taschwer UW–Madison senior Gabbie Taschwer, fourth from left, with fellow members of the 2018 USA Water Ski Show Team.

“It’s just a lot of crashing until you figure it out,” she said. “It’s a high-risk sport, but high-reward, too.”

She's also a member of the Mad-City Ski Team and the UW Water Ski & Wakeboard Team.

At the collegiate conference Sept. 22-23, Taschwer took third overall for women skiers and the team placed third overall as well.

Taschwer will graduate in the winter with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology. She plans to devote the next year or two to skiing professionally and will audition for the highly acclaimed Holiday Park Ski Team in Germany.