UW-Madison says Foxconn slow in fulfilling $100M pledge

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin says it has received just $700,000 of the $100 million that Foxconn Technology Group pledged to fund engineering and innovation research on the school's flagship campus.

Progress has been slow since the world's leading electronics manufacturer made the promise in August 2018, according to a Tuesday report from the Wisconsin State Journal.

UW-Madison spokesman John Lucas says there has been "no significant progress in discussions." The investment has been touted as "the largest research partnership in the university's history."

Foxconn declined to comment.

The university and company have partnered on projects with some success, including an internship program and the "Smart Cities-Smart Futures" manufacturing competition.

Lucas says the $700,000 was used for a sponsored engineering research project.

Foxconn plans to build a high-tech screen manufacturing plant in southeastern Wisconsin.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.