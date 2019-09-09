UW-Madison rises in US public college ranking

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has risen to the 13th spot in U.S. News & World Report's new ranking of the best public universities in the U.S.

UW-Madison shares the 46th spot for best university overall. Both rankings are better than last year when UW-Madison ranked 15th among public universities and 49th overall. In total, there are 292 doctoral universities included in the magazine's 2020 edition of America's Best Colleges, which was released Monday.

"UW-Madison has long had a reputation for excellence," said Chancellor Rebecca Blank. "This ranking is one measure of the world-class education our faculty and staff provide students."

The report uses data about undergraduate academic reputation, faculty resources, graduation and retention rates, social mobility and financial resources, among others, in their decision-making process. Each category is given a different weight depending on which categories U.S. News & World Report deems most important.

