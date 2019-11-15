UW-Madison researchers designing smart toilet to collect health data

Dasom (Somi) Hwang Professor Joshua Coon is one of the main researchers for the project.

MADISON, Wis. - Scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Morgridge Institute for Research are looking at whether the toilet might have the ability to monitor and improve health.

According to a release, the researchers are looking at whether there's a way to look at metabolic health information in urine to work in personalized medicine.

The release said urine contains a history of an individual's nutritional habits, exercise, medication use, sleep patterns and other lifestyle choices. Urine also contains metabolic links to more than 600 human conditions.

"The team has two essential questions," the release said. "First, can frequent monitoring and testing of urine samples glean useful real-time information about an individual's health? And second, can a technology platform be adapted to toilets that can make the collection process simple, accurate and affordable?"

The researchers conducted a small pilot study this year; two subjects collected urine samples over a 10-day period and submitted the samples for tests.

Joshua Coon of the Morgridge Institute and Ian Miller, a data scientist with the Coon research group, were the subjects and lead authors on the recently published paper. Courtesy of UW-Madison

Courtesy of UW-Madison

Based on the 110 samples over a 10-day period and their heart rates, number of daily steps, calorie consumption and sleep patterns, the researchers found the samples contain a "remarkable health fingerprint that follows the ebbs and flows of daily life."

Scientists are working to design a smart toilet that will have a portable mass spectrometer that can recognize individuals and process samples, the release said. They plan to install the toilet in their research building and expand the user group to more subjects.

"We know in the lab we can make these measurements," said Coon, a UW–Madison professor of chemistry and biomolecular chemistry. "And we're pretty sure we can design a toilet that could sample urine. I think the real challenge is we're going to have to invest in the engineering to make this instrument simple enough and cheap enough. That's where this will either go far or not happen at all."

The pilot didn't examine health questions, but researchers say possibilities exist. Coon said the smart toilet could have major population health implications.

"If you had tens of thousands of users and you could correlate that data with health and lifestyle, you could then start to have real diagnostic capabilities," he says.

