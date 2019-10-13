News

UW-Madison releases new homecoming video after backlash about a lack of inclusion

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 07:02 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:02 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Ahead of the University of Wisconsin-Madison homecoming game Saturday afternoon, the university released a video on social media highlighting the student body's diversity.

This comes a week after the school received backlash for posting a promotional video that didn't show any students of color.

Following the backlash, the school released a statement saying the video failed to "ensure active participation and authentic involvement by Badgers of many different identities."

The student Homecoming Committee and Wisconsin Alumni Association apologized and took the video down. 

The post along with the new video read, "We learn lessons best when we learn them together."

The video featured short interviews with students from different backgrounds. In the end, dozens of students gathered to shout "We are UW!"

"We will not be erased. We are taking a stance with the university to not only be seen, but to be heard," the narrator said.  

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration