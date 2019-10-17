UW-Madison receives platinum-level bicycle-friendly status

Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison Pedestrians ride their bicycles and walk on a colorful tree-lined path at the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path during fall at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Nov. 4, 2016. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW-Madison)

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin–Madison was one of eight institutions named as a platinum-level Bicycle Friendly University by the League of American Bicyclists.

According to a release, the league is the oldest advocacy organization for people who bike. The Bicycle Friendly University program recognizes 208 colleges and universities and gives them bronze, silver, gold and platinum designations.

UW–Madison originally had a gold designation, which is "given to universities with strong bike cultures but that may still need to offer more accessibility in their bike networks or reach more students and staff with bicycling education and encouragement programs," according to the release.

The platinum level indicates the university has strong bicycling program, active campus and local advocacy groups and student clubs that support cycling.

“We are very proud of what UW–Madison has achieved in order to upgrade from gold to platinum level,” said Patrick Kass, director of UW Transportation Services. “A strong bicycling infrastructure encourages positive health and environmental choices and is essential to helping reduce motor vehicle traffic and demand for parking. We look forward to continuing to support and improve campus bicycle amenities as part of our Commuter Solutions program.”

