UW-Madison ranks among top 50 universities in the world

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison ranked among the top 50 universities in the world.

The college ranked 43rd on the list universities worldwide in a study done by Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Among the United States UW-Madison ranked 23rd.

Times Higher Ed ranked 1,258 institutions worldwide. It judges research-intensive universities in five categories: teaching (the learning environment), research (volume, income and reputation), citations (research influence), international outlook (staff, students and research) and industry income (knowledge transfer).

Categories are given scores with a maximum of 100 points. Teaching, research and citations each consist of 30 percent of the overall score, international outlook is at 7.5 percent, and industry income is at 2.5 percent.

UW-Madison scored particularly well in citations. The whole list is available online.