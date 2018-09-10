UW-Madison ranked 15th best public college in United States

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - In the U.S. News & World Report's latest college rankings, the University of Wisconsin–Madison was tied for 15th among public institutions and 49th overall in a four-way tie, officials announced Monday.

Last year, the university was ranked 12th overall and 46th overall in a six-way tie, a release said.

More than 301 national doctoral universities were ranked and will be included in the 2019 edition of America's Best Colleges.

U.S. News collects data from each school in undergraduate academic reputation, student excellence, faculty resources, financial resources, alumni giving, graduation and retention rates, graduate rate performances and social mobility. This year, social mobility is a new category.

The release said there is less weight now placed on undergraduate academic reputation and graduation and retention rates, two categories UW–Madison continues to perform well in.

The university was ranked 30th overall and eighth in public institutions for its peer reputation score.

UW–Madison was also ranked as the 23rd Best College for Veterans in a three-way tie.

For the fifth year in a row, the College of Engineering was ranked 14th overall in a four-way tie and ranked eighth among public doctoral institutions.

The Wisconsin School of Business was ranked at 18th overall in a three-way tie and eighth among public institutions. Its insurance/risk management program was ranked second overall and second among public universities. The real estate program was ranked second overall and first among public institutions.