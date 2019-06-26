UW-Madison raising Pride flag over Memorial Union, Union South

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is joining several other UW campuses across the state by raising a Pride flag this month.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor wrote in a blog post Wednesday afternoon that the university will be raising a pride flag outside Memorial Union and Union South starting Thursday and through the weekend.

The post says the Union South's Marquee Theater on Friday afternoon will offer a showing of "After Stonewall," a film that chronicles the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

The month of June is considered Pride Month because of the Stonewall Riots, a protest that began outside a New York bar and sparked the gay rights movement 50 years ago in 1969.

"Equality and inclusion are cornerstones of our core values at UW, and we recognize there is still much work to be done," Reesor wrote. "On campus, that means making this a place where our LGBTQ+ community feels fully included and at home."

The UW campus won't be the first notable place in Madison to raise a flag this month.

Gov. Tony Evers rose a Pride flag over the state Capitol earlier in June, becoming the first Wisconsin governor to ever do so.

