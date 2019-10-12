UW Madison professor twerks with Lizzo on stage after #twerkwithlizzo video goes viral

Atlantic Records Lizzo

MADISON, Wis. - A University of Wisconsin, Madison, associate professor had the opportunity of a lifetime when rising superstar Lizzo invited her onstage to twerk during the performer's show at the Sylvee on Thursday.

Sami Schalk, who teaches gender and women's studies, first started tweeting #twerkwithlizzo Oct. 1 when she asked her followers what outfit would give her the best chance at an invitation onstage to dance with the No. 1 artist.

My friends, @lizzo is coming to Madison next week. What outfit can I wear that will make her think "That's a badass fat black woman. I wanna bring her up here to twerk with me on stage"? #meetlizzo #twerkwithlizzo — Sami TwerkedWithLizzo Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) October 1, 2019

Over the course of the following week, Schalk continued tweeting at Lizzo with the hashtag in an attempt to get an invitation. The morning of the concert, Schalk put out one final effort to get Lizzo's attention in the form of a homemade video featuring Schalk twerking while wearing a shiny cape emblazoned with lyrics from "Truth Hurts."

Final attempt at getting @lizzo's attention for her show tomorrow in #MadisonWI at @TheSylvee with this cape I made. All I wanna do is #twerkwithlizzo. Retweet to make this fat black queer bitch's dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/oIYMJ6eMBR — Sami TwerkedWithLizzo Schalk (@DrSamiSchalk) October 9, 2019

In a video she shared on Twitter recapping her experience joining Lizzo on stage, Schalk said about halfway through the show, Lizzo began talking about how she wanted to make it a special night. When Lizzo said she heard someone in the audience wanted to twerk with her, Schalk said she screamed out that it was her. Schalk said one of Lizzo's people came into the crowd and led her backstage. The rest is history.

"I got to dance with her. I put my butt on her butt, and I got to hug her," Schalk said. "It was just the best."

