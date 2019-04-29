UW-Madison professor invites ex-felon convicted of sexual misconduct to speak to class

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A student reportedly walked out of a legal studies lecture last Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison after an ex-felon spoke to the class about his incarceration as a convicted rapist.

The Daily Cardinal first reported that professor Ralph Grunewald invited the guest speaker to his Criminal Justice in America class, which is mostly filled with freshmen and sophomores.

According to the Daily Cardinal, students were given no previous warnings about the guest speaker and one student anonymously told the publication, "I felt completely outraged that without any trigger warnings [prior to the lecture] somebody who is a convicted rapist was going to come in to speak to our class. And [he] has the opportunity to be around girls the same age as the girl whom he assaulted."

The university's communications spokesperson, Meredith McGlone, sent the following statement in response to the incident:

First, this is a course about the criminal justice system and at this point in the semester, the students are learning about what happens to offenders after they’re released from prison back into the community. The professor invited two experts on this topic in to speak to the class – both work for a local non-profit that serves former inmates reintegrating into the community. Both are ex-offenders who have themselves successfully reintegrated, which is common in this field.

The students knew the speakers were coming and the general topic of their presentation. The professor did not ask the speakers what their criminal convictions were for and did not realize one of them planned to share this with the class. The professor indicated that most of the students were very appreciative of the opportunity to hear these speakers although we understand that one student had a different reaction. We recognize that the subjects dealt with in some classes can be distressing.

Our intent is to ensure such material has a clear educational purpose and is handled sensitively, with notice given to students so that they can be prepared for when it is presented or make alternate arrangements with the instructor. When instructors invite guest speakers to class, our goal is to clearly communicate the purpose and content of the classroom conversation beforehand, so we may best prepare both our guests and our students for the session, but we cannot entirely predict, nor should we mandate, what our guests choose to communicate in those conversations. In this particular class, the instructor alerts students that this course addresses potentially distressing content and will stress in the future that this pertains to guest speakers as well.

Any time a concern arises, we encourage students to reach out. In this case, a student contacted the Dean of Students Office, which is facilitating a conversation between the student and the professor. Discussing the intent and impact of situations like this is an opportunity for both parties to learn and helps improve the overall educational experience at UW–Madison."

Grunewald was not able to give us an interview. Nor was the dean of students, who reportedly received a complaint from the student, who is remaining anonymous according to the Daily Cardinal.

A former teacher's assistant for Grunewald said when she heard about what happened, she was troubled by the information. She told us:

"The guest speaker is meant to give students the opportunity to hear from someone who has experienced reentry personally; the focus of the talk is not on the content of the speaker's conviction...That article is quite troubling to me; I value content warnings for students, but we are perpetuating stigmatization and setting a dangerous standard if we start warning students about the presence of someone ever convicted of a felony."

The Daily Cardinal reported that university officials and the student will meet Wednesday to discuss "solutions that advance UW-Madison academic inclusivity."

