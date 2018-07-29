UW-Madison police looking for suspect in armed robbery near Memorial Library

MADISON, Wis. - UW-Madison police said they are looking for a suspect involved in an attempted armed robbery that reportedly happened near Memorial Library late Saturday evening.

An officer driving through the area was flagged down by the victim at 10:22 p.m., according to a crime warning sent out by the university. The victim told police he had been involved in a physical fight with three men who fled on foot toward State Street.

The victim was able to recover his property after pursuing the suspects. Police located two suspects involved in the incident, though they were not responsible for the attempted robbery. The two were cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct for their role.

The third suspect was not located and is wanted for questioning for the battery and attempted robbery, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UW-Madison police.