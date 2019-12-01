UW-Madison police give Badgers, Paul Bunyan's Axe escort

MADISON, Wis. - The UW-Madison Police Department gave a police escort to the Wisconsin Badgers and the team's special cargo.

In a Facebook post shared Sunday, the UW-Madison Police Department helped welcome home Paul Bunyan's Axe, the trophy that the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers fight for every year. After Saturday's 38-17 win against Minnesota, Wisconsin reclaimed the coveted trophy.

"It's always an honor for us to welcome our Badgers back home. And this time, there was no messing around, as there was extra special cargo on board. #TheAxeIsBack," the post read.

