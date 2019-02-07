UW-Madison launches review of fraternities, sororities
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is launching a review of fraternity and sorority life.
The school announced the review in a news release Thursday. The university says a team will look at accountability, diversity and inclusion, members' experiences and student safety. The team is expected to release a report with recommendations this summer.
The university currently has 60 fraternity and sorority chapters made up of 4,500 students. The school terminated its Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter last year after people pushed a television set off the chapter's balcony in June and nearly hit a woman. Two fraternity members were cited for disorderly conduct.
The news release says the university implemented the review proactively and not in response to any specific incident or issue.
