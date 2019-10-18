More signs pop up calling attention to underrepresented students on UW-Madison campus

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin is investigating after a racial sign was posted outside a building on campus.

A sign that read "UW 4 Whites Only" was placed on the building sign for Science Hall.

University employees say they are aware of a series of posters placed around campus, and the signs appear to be part of a protest calling attention to experiences of underrepresented students.

"While we support the right to freedom of expression, we also have policies that prohibit the posting of unauthorized material on campus property," a statement released by the university said. "As with any incident like this, we are gathering more information and will be following up as appropriate."

The University of Wisconsin Police Department is investigating the incident. University employees hope to provide an update later Friday.

