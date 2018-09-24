UW-Madison enrollment up 3.8 percent

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison's 2018 freshman class is the largest that the school has ever seen, officials said Monday.

According to a UW news release, the size of this year's incoming class is up 3.8 percent from last year, reaching 6,862 new students.

This enrollment of these new students is also in accordance with a 2015 pledge to include at least 3,600 Wisconsin residents in each class, officials said. This year, there are 3,659 Wisconsin residents.

The class of 2022 was also selected from the largest pool of applicants the university has ever seen. There were 42,741 applicants to the UW-Madison this year, up 7,000 from the year before.

Officials said that 10.9 percent of the class is comprised of students of color, up just 0.1 percent from last year.

The number of international students also increased from last year.