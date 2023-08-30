Shimaa Ahmed, a PhD student working in the lab of Professor Kassem Fawaz, determined a method of defeating automatic speaker identification systems using the sort of PVC pipe found at any hardware store. Courtesy: Todd Brown.
“The systems are advertised now as secure as a fingerprint, but that’s not very accurate,” Ahmed said. “All of those are susceptible to attacks on speaker identification. The attack we developed is very cheap; just get a tube from the hardware store and change your voice.”
By speaking through customized PVC pipes — the type found at most hardware stores — the team learned they can trick machine learning algorithms that support automatic speaker identification systems.
"Even a fingerprint is risky, but voice ID is more risky than a fingerprint." Ahmed said. She added that her team's findings are concerning depending on what information you are protecting with your voice.
"For security, like banks or if you are a high-profile person and you have secret data on your phone, using those technologies to identify you is a bit risky," Ahmed said.
The team hopes their findings help those who regularly use these devices to be more aware of the security risks.
"The security properties provided by these systems are not as solid as you think they are," Fawaz said.