Digital security engineers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have found these speaker identification systems can be easily fooled.

MADISON, Wis. -- Many us of are familiar with the phrases 'Hey, Alexa!' or 'Hey, Siri!' 

But how familiar are the voice activated systems with your own voice? 

Shimaa Ahmed, a PhD student working in the lab of Professor Kassem Fawaz, determined a method of defeating automatic speaker identification systems using the sort of PVC pipe found at any hardware store. Courtesy: Todd Brown.