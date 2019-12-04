Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. UW-Madison employee dies from fall while working on campus UW-Madison employee dies from fall while working on campus

MADISON, Wis. - A University of Wisconsin-Madison employee died from injuries he suffered when he fell while working on campus Saturday.

According to a news release from the university, Roberto Vergara had worked in UW-Madison's custodial services for the university's Division of Facilities Planning and Management since September 2009.

The accident happened early Saturday morning. Vergara fell while leaving a building and hit his head on the sidewalk in the 200 block of Bernard Court. One of his co-workers called 911, and Vergara was taken to a hospital. He died on Monday.

"We are all saddened to learn that Roberto passed away. We are keeping his family, friends and campus colleagues in our thoughts during this difficult time," says David Darling, associate vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Management.

The state Department of Safety and Professional Services is investigating the incident.

The Employee Assistance Office has contacted employees with Facilities Planning and Management for counseling and support.

