UW-Madison creates first funded chair honoring an African American professor

Courtesy of University Communications

The University of Wisconsin Law School created an endowed faculty chair in honor of the late Professor James E. Jones Jr., the first fully funded chair named for an African American faculty member.

A release said Jones was a labor lawyer, civil rights giant, professor and scholar. He graduated in 1956 from UW Law School and returned in 1969 to become the first African American faculty member.

He founded the William H. Hastie Teaching Fellowship, a program that helps lawyers from historically underrepresented groups attain tenure-track faculty positions. The fellowship is one of the oldest teaching fellowships of its kind.

After Jones' death in 2014, alumni set out to honor his legacy and raised $1 million toward establishing the chair. The endowment also received a gift close to $1 million from a matching program created by John and Tashia Morgridge.

The chair will be rewarded for the first time in 2022.

“Professor Jones was a towering figure here at the Law School. The chair bearing his name will continue his memory and legacy here forever,” said Dean Margaret Raymond. “To everyone who knew him, it is a powerful reminder of a great teacher, mentor and colleague.”

