UW-Madison Chemistry Building construction to impact traffic through 2021

MADISON, Wis. - Construction on the University of Wisconsin Madison's Chemistry Building will continue through 2021, causing various types of lane closures throughout the project, according to city officials.

These are the scheduled lane closures through this week,:

Monday, Dec. 3: North Charter and North Mills streets will be closed to both directions of traffic between University Avenue and Johnson Street. Lane closures on University Avenue at Mills Street will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., continuing each weekday through Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Tuesday, Dec. 4: Westbound University Avenue Metro bus stop on North Mills Street will be removed until 2021.

Wednesday, Dec. 5: A single, southbound traffic lane will return to North Mills Street between University Avenue and Johnson Street. Southbound Metro bus service will return to North Mills Street.

Here are the long-term implications of the construction.

Late December through early January 2019: A single southbound traffic lane will open between University Avenue and Johnson Street, and a crosswalk on the west leg of Charter at University Avenue will reopen. Metro bus service to southbound Charter Street will return.

Early to mid-January 2019: North Mills Street will reopen to two-way traffic between University Avenue and Johnson Street. Northbound Metro bus service will return to North Mills Street.

Spring 2019: North Charter Street between University Avenue and Johnson Street will be repaved and reopened.

Late 2020 to early 2021: Crane removal will cause multiday, peak-hour traffic impacts on University Avenue and North Mills Street.

2021: The Chemistry Building will be completed and traffic lanes will return to normal.

