They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. That turned out to be true for some chemical engineers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

MADISON, Wis. -- They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. That turned out to be true for some chemical engineers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A new method they've developed, described in the Aug. 11 issue of the journal Science, could increase the economic incentives for plastic recycling and open a door to recycling new types of plastic.