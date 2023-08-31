MADISON, Wis. -- As students prepare to head back to classes at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, they will find 13 more Opioid Overdose Reversal Boxes across campus.
"Narcan saved my life way more times than I could count," Kaeden Watford said.
August 31, 2023 @ 5:36 pm
That's why Watford, a Recovery Coach at Safe Communities who is three years clean off heroin, is thrilled to hear that Narcan will be available in more places on UW's campus.
"Just college kids, people at the bars, all of that are getting pills that, either it's like a 'Benzo' or like Molly or anything; everything's got fentanyl in it nowadays," Watford said. "To know that [Narcan's] accessible for anybody to have and people being able to recognize the signs of overdose and have that on them, I think that's a really amazing thing."
In August, the university added 13 boxes in areas with high foot traffic, on top of the 12 put in residential and dining buildings last year.
"If it's not in a space, we do have an interactive map," Jenny Damask, Assistant Director for High-Risk Drinking Prevention. "Since buildings are locked and housing's just for residents, we're able to allow folks to have access to this lifesaving medication in a lot more places on campus."
According to Damask, 28 Narcan boxes were taken out of the kits last year.
"So, if you're able to, call 911 first, of course, but then access Naloxone and deliver that on your own," Damask said.
Inside each box are two doses of the Narcan nasal spray, a CPR mask, and instructions for using Narcan.
The announcement of the new Naloxone kits corresponds with International Overdose Awareness Day.
Survivors, advocates, and more gathered for an event at James Madison Park Thursday. They say it's important to increase access to erase the stigma.
"That's basically why, like anywhere and everywhere, should have Narcan," Watford said. "Even if, for example, like I've been sober, been carrying Narcan, seeing somebody at a bus stop who's been experiencing an overdose and been able to save their life because I had Narcan on me."
