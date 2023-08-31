As students prepare to head back to classes at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, they will find 13 more Opioid Overdose Reversal Boxes across campus.

"Narcan saved my life way more times than I could count," Kaeden Watford said.

Naloxone Box

One of the naloxone boxes on UW-Madison campus. 