MADISON, Wis. -- UPS and the Teamsters union representing the shipping company's employees have one week to come to a deal to avoid a strike.
July 31 is the last day a deal can be made. Without one, the union says its members will strike beginning August 1.
A strike could cost the U.S. economy more than $7 billion, according to research firm Anderson Economic Group, and it would have negative impacts across southern Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin-Madison distinguished lecturer Peter Lukszys said.
Lukszys spent half his career in supply chain management before becoming a lecturer at UW.
"UPS handles about one-quarter of all freight going to Americans and it's the worlds largest parcel shipper," Lukszys said. He continued, "I know businesses right now are doing a lot of scenario planning on this but they haven't necessarily switched over to FedEx yet or another carrier."
The possible strike, which would be the first for UPS since 1997, could involve more than 300,000 workers. Last week, International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien told reporters the union was close to making a deal but not without a significant raise for part time workers.
"It's time to reward the people that touch those packages. The part-timers, the single moms, people that are working two or three jobs at poverty wages," O'Brien said.
O'Brien continued doubling down on Saturday, saying, "we've organized, strategized, now it's time to pulverize."
UPS and the Teamsters are expected to restart negotiations Tuesday.
Lukszys said it's a good sign for anyone hoping to avoid the strike.
"They're still talking, and so I think there is reasonable hope that this thing will be settled by the end of the month," he said.
UPS and the union have said they agree on 95% of what has been proposed, which includes putting air conditioning units into delivery trucks.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.