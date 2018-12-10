UW Hospital event helps participants deal with grief during holidays

MADISON, Wis. - The Friends of UW Health's Love Lights event on Saturday helped people who have lost loved ones over the past year cope with the difficulties of the holidays.

The event saw participants buy strands of lights to be hung up by the University of Wisconsin Hospital's entrance in the name of family members who have died. An emotional ceremony honored the dead before participants watched the lights turn on.

According to Friends of UW Health spokesperson Tara Swalve, the holidays are especially difficult on family members who will be celebrating for the first time without a key part of their families. The event is designed to create traditions among those who are dealing with grief.

"I think it's a special time to get together with others who have had a loss and take the time to remember them during the holiday times," said Swalve.

Matthew Gehl lost both his father and a son over the past year. He said that the event was at times difficult to go through, but it was ultimately cathartic.

"It's amazing, the will of people and the strength to live and continue to fight, to cherish every moment," he said. "It definitely strengthens the bonds when your heart has been broken. At least you have your family and friends to pull you in."

Money raised by the event will go toward funding programs and services for UW Hospital patients.

