UW Homecoming Week works to excite people for upcoming Wisconsin Badgers football game

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison started its UW Homecoming Week on Sunday after the Wisconsin Badgers Football team won 48-0 against Kent State on Saturday.

For the homecoming game against Michigan State on Saturday, October 12, the committee is working to get students excited and in spirit for the game by hosting a variety of events and festivities scattered throughout the week.

"The cool thing about [UW Homecoming Week] is that there are a lot of events that make you have spirit throughout the week, not just the weekends," UW Homecoming Committee member Colleen Muraca said. "So for someone who's feeling new here or maybe just wants to find their place, or just wants to have a little more school spirit, it'd be really great to come out [and] meet a lot of people."

One event the committee hosted was the Spirit Parade, in which more than 100 Badgers marched to Badger theme songs across campus Monday. People from the committee, UW Marching Band and UW dancers paraded from Dejope Residence Hall, Helen C. White Library, Memorial Union, Gordon Dining and Event Center and Union South, where the parade ended.

"Not a lot of schools have this much school spirit, and if you are going down State Street or anywhere on game day, you can just see the spirit that is happening with everybody," Muraca said.

The main UW Homecoming Week parade is at 6 p.m. Friday, off Gilman and State Street. Other homecoming events include basketball games, a trivia night and a Red Talk featuring Judge Kashoua Kristy Yang, the first female Hmong judge elected in the United States. Muraca said the Red Talk is a spinoff of the more commonly known Ted Talk.

A more detailed list of UW Homecoming Week events can be found on the committee's website.

