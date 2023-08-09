Physicals are required to participate in Wisconsin high school sports, but doctors say they're important beyond just checking a box at the start of the school year.

MADISON, Wis. -- As students get set to return to school in the next few weeks, an important trip to the doctor is most likely on the agenda if your kid plays sports. 

Pre-participation physicals are required by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for high school students to practice or play for their respective sport.