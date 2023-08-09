MADISON, Wis. -- As students get set to return to school in the next few weeks, an important trip to the doctor is most likely on the agenda if your kid plays sports.
Pre-participation physicals are required by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for high school students to practice or play for their respective sport.
There are a number of reasons why sports physicals are important, especially this time of year. Dr. David Bernhardt, a pediatric sports medicine physician with UW Health said it allows kids to participate in sport which has a significant impact on mental and physical health, among other benefits.
"It gets kids to be able to participate in their practices and sports in hopefully a safe manor. It gets their vaccinations up to date, and it's not making them wait a month to get in and see a doctor or try to find resources to get a physical exam, so it overcomes that obstacle that would keep them from participating," Dr. Bernhardt said.
On Wednesday night, UW Health is hosting a free physical exam clinic for those who still need to get their physical done before school, or for those who are uninsured. It will allow those students without health insurance to still get the necessary medical clearance to play sports.
The clinic will be held at the Access Community Health Center at 2202 S. Park St. in Madison. It will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and no pre-registration is required.
UW Health is asking for patients to check in based on the following: last names A-I (check in at 6 p.m.), last names J-R (check in at 7 p.m.), and last names S-Z (check in at 8 p.m.)
