UW Health gearing up for Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer next month

Roll and Stroll supports pancreatic cancer research

MADISON, Wis. -- The UW Health Carbone Cancer Center will hold its annual Roll and Stoll for Pancreas Cancer on Sunday at Capital Brewery.

The event, which is entering its 10th year, is organized by the Pancreas Cancer Task Force and aims to raise $200,000 to fund pancreas cancer research and support cancer patients at Carbone Cancer Center.