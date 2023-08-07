MADISON, Wis. -- The UW Health Carbone Cancer Center will hold its annual Roll and Stoll for Pancreas Cancer on Sunday at Capital Brewery.
The event, which is entering its 10th year, is organized by the Pancreas Cancer Task Force and aims to raise $200,000 to fund pancreas cancer research and support cancer patients at Carbone Cancer Center.
This year's event is dedicated to late former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, who passed away earlier this year after her own battle with pancreas cancer.
Only about 10% of those who are diagnosed with pancreas cancer live more than five years, UW Health experts said, and it is the third leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in Wisconsin and across the U.S.
"Tackling the unique challenges of pancreas cancer requires a lot of support," Carbone Cancer Center director Dr. Howard Bailey said. "The more we can investigate how this cancer progresses and who it impacts, the more we can discover how to better prevent, diagnose and treat pancreas cancer."
Organizers of Sunday's Roll and Stroll said the event isn't just about fighting to defeat cancer, it's also about helping survivors and the community to heal.
"Gathering survivors, along with their family, friends and care teams shows everyone impacted by this disease that they are not alone," Roll and Stroll 2023 chair Gerianne Holzman said. "This can create a stronger community and show us what we can accomplish together."
Day-of registration and check-in for Sunday's event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Ave. in Middleton. Participants can chose to take a 50K, 25K, or 5K bike ride, a 5K run or a two-mile toll and stroll. The roll and stroll is open to walkers, scooters, wheelchairs, skateboards and dogs.
The event will also include music, raffles, games and food. You can register and find more information by clicking or tapping here.
