UW Health receives National Disability Exemplary Employer Award

MADISON, Wis. - UW Health has been awarded a 2018 National Disability Exemplary Employer Award for its commitment to employing disabled persons.

The award is offered by the Wisconsin Division of Vocational Rehabilitation for employers who make efforts to increase accommodation, inclusion, integration and competitive wages for the disabled community.

According to a news release, UW Health's involvement with the national Project SEARCH program contributed to their success. The program provides vocational training to increase employment opportunities within the community.

Officials said that disabled people are hired as interns in various departments, such as culinary services, reception and clerical work and direction patient care, and have the opportunity to be hired after training.

Of the 95 UW Health Project SEARCH graduates, officials said that 11 have been hired, and three more in the process of being hired.

UW Health and William S. Middleton Veterans Memorial Hospital were the only employers in the state who received the award.