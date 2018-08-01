News

UW Health offers free clinic for uninsured high school athletes

Posted: August 01, 2018 06:53 AM CDT

Updated: August 01, 2018 06:54 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - UW Health is offering free physicals for High School athletes in the Madison area who do not have insurance. 
The event will take place Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Access Community Health Center located at 2202 S. Park St. 

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association requires student athletes to have a physical before they can attend a practice. 

UW Health is partnering with several other organizations to help athletes not covered by health insurance to get to play. 

Students are asked to arrive at the following times:

Last names beginning  A-I: 6 p.m.
Last names beginning J-R: 7 p.m.
Last names beginning S-Z: no later than 9 p.m.

UW Health is encouraging parents to come to the clinic with their students athletes. 

They are also asking athletes to come with their immunization records. A parent or guardian is required for a child to be able to receive any immunizations. 

Female students should wear tank tops and male students should wear shorts for their exams.

