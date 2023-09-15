MADISON, Wis. -- Nurses at UW Health spoke out Friday for the first time since narrowly avoiding going on strike last year -- and they say conditions haven't improved as much as they should have.
"We're feeling really devalued, unappreciated," Mary Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen has been with UW Health for 18 years, a registered nurse in the operating room.
She says it feels even worse because she was hopeful after the union's agreement with hospital administration last year.
"We went into the 'Meet and Discuss' process with a lot of hope and we have gotten basically no wins," Jorgensen said. "They've moved on a few issues that we've asked them to but overall we have not gotten anything concrete out of this."
According to Jorgensen, 20 percent of nurses have left the operating room so far this year -- many due to pay.
"My wages have been capped since 2014 sand management is refusing to work with us to lift up those nurses and that's causing experienced nurses to leave," she said.
That pushes them out, and pushes the extra work on less-experienced staff.
"A friend of mine just called me she's been off of orientation since Monday and she had a brand new nurse with her today in the operating room," Jorgensen said.
In a statement UW Health administrators tell us they've added 250 frontline RN's this year:
"Our RN turnover rates dropped to 11.1 percent, which puts us among the top 10 percent of all health systems. Our strong recruitment and retention numbers indicate that not only do nurses want to come here for work, but they are more likely to stay."
"I'm not sure how they concoct those numbers," RN Matt Delaney said.
Delaney started as an RN a year ago, and said as a young nurse the turnover of veteran nurses puts a lot of pressure on him.
"(It) puts us in positions that we probably shouldn't be in only a year or two out of nursing school," Delaney said.
He's also seen it effect patient care, when more travel nurses on 3-month contracts end up at the bedside.
"They're mostly from out of state and a lot of them are newer nurses as well and they don't really have a connection to the state or the community," he said.
UW Health Administration's statement continued:
"The memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SEIU removed the threat of a strike or work action while also providing an avenue for either party to arbitrate disagreements on compliance with the MOU through the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC). The MOU has allowed us to share ideas for improvement while we await a definitive answer to the outstanding legal questions on whether we can recognize and collectively bargain with a union. Over the last year, decisions from WERC and the regional office of the National Labor Relations Board have helped with clarifying that situation."
According to SEIU, it's more frustrating that UW Health's profits have hit $273 million.
They say if a transparent pay scale isn't created, more staff will leave, and the more care will suffer.
"We need veteran nurses to provide the highest quality care and that's what its about," Jorgensen said.
