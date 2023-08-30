Some UW Health patients will be able to receive hospital care from the comfort of home thanks to a new program from the healthcare provider.

The Home-Based Hospital Care program currently allows up to four adult patients to receive hospital care and equipment -- everything from oxygen tanks and intravenous pumps to multiple in-person visits by medical staff daily -- from home. Patients will also receive smart devices that will allow them to call medical staff at any time, just like a call button in a hospital bed.