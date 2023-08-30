MADISON, Wis. -- Some UW Health patients will be able to receive hospital care from the comfort of home thanks to a new program from the healthcare provider.
The Home-Based Hospital Care program currently allows up to four adult patients to receive hospital care and equipment -- everything from oxygen tanks and intravenous pumps to multiple in-person visits by medical staff daily -- from home. Patients will also receive smart devices that will allow them to call medical staff at any time, just like a call button in a hospital bed.
The goal of the program, which kicked off last month, is to offer personalized care in a more comfortable setting while taking some of the strain off hospitals.
Studies show being at home reduces a patient's risk of delirium and infection and increases their mobility, said Mandy McGowan, UW Health's director of home-based care programs.
"The most impactful thing has been listening to patients and how excited they are for us to bring this level of care to them at home," she said. "All of our patients thus far have been really happy and excited to be able to recover at home, rest, take care of themselves with their loved ones around them."
While capacity is currently limited, UW Health said the program could expand to care for more than 300 patients annually beginning next year.
"While it's a small number, anything that we can do to help move some patients out of the brick-and-mortar hospital and take care of them at home is incredibly impactful," McGowan said.
Similar programs have been around since the 1990s but have grown in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, patients are identified by medical staff at emergency departments as being candidates for the program.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.