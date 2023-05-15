MADISON, Wis. -- We've all fallen down at some point, but as we get older those falls can become more and more dangerous.
UW Health experts said the most common form of trauma seen at the hospital comes not from car crashes or sports injuries, but from falls.
Thousands of patients are treated for fall-related injuries at the hospital each year, officials said, with most falls taking place inside the home and impact people older that 65.
Dr. Ann O'Rourke, who works as the medical director of UW Health's Level 1 trauma center, said falls are not inevitable and can be prevented by identifying the common causes of in-home falls.
O'Rourke said it's important to be mindful of medications, footwear or changes in vision that might make it harder to stay upright. Make sure floors stay dry and free of clutter, and keep rugs and mats held in place so that they don't slide under your feet.
"If you are feeling unsteady, talk with your provider and discuss what physical therapy, exercise or other care could help boost your balance and confidence," O'Rourke said. "Sometimes it can be as simple as adjusting a medication if it is making you dizzy when you stand."
Keeping hallways lit with a nightlight can also be helpful, in the event that you need to get up during the night.
