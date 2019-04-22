UW Health earns award for switch to antibiotic-free meat

MADISON, Wis. - UW Health is celebrating an award it didn't earn in the clinic, but in the cafeteria.

In the last two years, the hospital has switched to antibiotic-free meat in 95 percent of its pork, beef, chicken and processed meats.

The nonprofit Practice Greenhealth, which works with hospitals to be more sustainable, recently awarded UW Health a Circle of Excellence in Food award for this accomplishment.

“I think hospitals are trending more to serving antibiotic-free meats,” said Megan Waltz, the director of culinary services for the hospital, “but also looking more generally at the foods that they're serving to their patients, their families and their staff and understanding that they have an obligation to provide healthy food options for all the people that they're serving.”

Aside from creating healthier meals for their patients, guests and staff, doctors with UW Health said using antibiotic-free meat helps cut back on antibiotic resistance, which the World Health Organization has listed as one of the biggest threats to global health, food security and development today.

“The bacteria really, it doesn't matter to them if they're exposed to the antibiotics within our own bodies or in our food, as long as they're exposed to them, they can have resistance develop,” said Dr. Joseph McBride. “So when we do acquire infections it's more challenging to treat.”

McBride said farmers treat their animals with antibiotics in order to help them gain weight more quickly.

“The idea is that it's used for non-treatment antibiotics, which means it's not used to treat infection,” he said. “It's used to help stimulate growth in animals, so because of that people are really eager to use it because you can have a bigger chicken, a bigger cow, bigger pork - a pig - quicker, and that would be helpful for taking down to market.”

He said he understands the use completely, but its health consequences may not be worth it.

“We are recognizing that this is not done maliciously, but we need to think long-term about the impact of the bacteria on our bodies,” McBride said.



