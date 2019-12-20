Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. UW Health leadership to keep current system despite nurses call for union UW Health leadership to keep current system despite nurses call for union

MADISON, Wis. - Leadership from the University of Wisconsin Health system said it will stick with its current system to get feedback from employees following a call from nurses Thursday for the board to voluntarily acknowledge its union.

Dozens of nurses held a press conference to announce the demand, citing low staffing and inadequate patient-to-nurse ratios.

“Nurses are trained to monitor trends, and when we notice that things are trending in the wrong direction, we take action to improve them,” said Mariah Clark, an emergency department nurse who led the press conference.

She and other nurses said there are not enough nurses at the hospital to cover the number of patients they have, and their resources and education since Act 10 removed their union have gone down.

Shari Signer, a general float nurse, said she sees low morale from nurses at the hospital.

“Despite our morale, nurses are still nurses, and we’re doing what we do because we love it,” Signer said. “We’re still giving quality care to patients, so if you would ask the patients, they might not even know what’s actually happening because we try to hide the fact that we are working short and doing the best we can.”

A spokesperson for the hospital said the board has made up for losing collective bargaining with an employee advisory council, surveys and forums.

“(University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority) has successfully implemented many processes to obtain direct employee feedback,” the board wrote in a statement. “UWHCA will continue to support our robust existing system of employee and nurse engagement."

News 3 Now has reached out to one of the nurses in charge of the press conference Thursday, but has not heard back. Signer and other nurses said the system in place now isn’t working.

“It’s become just very difficult to adequately do our jobs,” she said. “And adequately is not what nurses want to do. We want to be the best we can be. We want to do everything we can. We’re just being forced to work short all the time.”



