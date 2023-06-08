UW Health Transplant Clinic

Photo courtesy of UW Health

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison-area families with kids who need a heart transplant now have an option to stay closer to home.

After performing more than 900 heart transplants for adults since 1973, UW Health's Transplant Center announced Thursday morning that it is launching a pediatric heart transplant program at American Family Children's Hospital after hearing from local families who didn't want to be referred to other states.

