MADISON, Wis. -- Madison-area families with kids who need a heart transplant now have an option to stay closer to home.
After performing more than 900 heart transplants for adults since 1973, UW Health's Transplant Center announced Thursday morning that it is launching a pediatric heart transplant program at American Family Children's Hospital after hearing from local families who didn't want to be referred to other states.
"Our pediatric cardiologists were caring for a rising number of kids who required heart transplantation, and their families wanted to stay at UW Health," UW Health Transplant Center medical director Dr. Dixon Kaufman said in a statement released Thursday morning.
The new pediatric heart transplant program, which was certified by the United Network for Organ Sharing in March, means families across southern Wisconsin won't need to add potentially uprooting their lives in search of the care their kids need to their list of worries.
"Families will no longer need to relocate, change jobs, meet a new care team or navigate a new health care system, and cope with the stress that comes with those changes," Dr. Sonya Kirmani, one of the doctors on the pediatric heart transplant team, said. “As patients age, we can be there to guide their transition into adulthood and help them learn how to manage their own care."
Dr. Kirmani says a lot more goes into a successful heart transplant than just the surgery, which is why they wanted to make sure the pediatric transplant team included experts in a variety of backgrounds, including people who specialize in intensive care, pediatric cardiac anesthesia, nutrition, social work, and pharmacy to make sure every need is met before, during and after the procedure.
"Having a heart transplant is a lifelong commitment and care goes far beyond the initial transplant surgery," Dr. Kirmani said in a statement. "I am excited that we can now offer family-centered, individualized care to our youngest patients from a team that they already know and trust."
In addition to performing pediatric cardiac transplant surgeries, the program's certification means UW Health will also be able to offer ventricular assist devices for kids to help their hearts recover or help them wait for a new heart.
