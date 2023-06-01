MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin's Carbone Cancer Center is receiving more than $11 million in federal grant money to help support its prostate cancer research efforts.
The grant comes as the Carbone Center is named a Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE) by the National Cancer Institute.
According to UW Health, the grant will be used to help researchers look into methods to improve treatments for those with advanced-stage prostate cancer and improve outcomes for those people.
UW Health says researchers will focus on three areas in that effort: the immediate area surrounding a prostate tumor, the diversity of prostate cancer and how different cancer types respond to treatment within the same patient, and cancer vaccines as a possible treatment. Officials at UW Health say two of those areas of study -- the "microenvironment" surrounding a tumor and how different treatments affect different cancer types -- have historically not seen much research.
Prostate cancer is the second-most common cause of cancer deaths among men in the U.S., with an estimated 34,000 men dying from it this year. While cancer deaths overall are declining across the country, health officials say they are seeing the rates of metastatic prostate cancer increase.
This grant is just the second federal SPORE grant ever given to a Wisconsin institution, with the Carbone Center also receiving the first one in 2016 to study head and neck cancer. That grant was renewed in 2022, allowing UW to continue that research as well.
