UTV driver dies of injuries from rollover crash on Lafayette County trail, sheriff says

GRATIOT, Wis. - A man injured in a UTV rollover crash on a Lafayette County trail has died, sheriff’s officials said.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Cory A. Williams, of Janesville, died six days after he was injured in the crash.

According to the news release, deputies received a call around 6:20 p.m. reporting a crash on the Cheese Country Trail near Gillie Lane in Gratiot Township.

Officials said Williams was driving a 2016 Yamaha UTV east on the trail when he lost control and the UTV rolled multiple times.

Williams was found unresponsive and not breathing, according to the release. A passenger, 28-year-old Heidi M. Weber, of Monroe, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Williams was taken to Memorial Hospital in Lafayette County and then transferred by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison, officials said.

Weber was taken to the Monroe Hospital Emergency Room.

The sheriff's office said it was notified on Saturday morning that Williams had died.

Investigators believe alcohol and careless operation are contributing factors in the crash.