Utica antique tractor ride fundraiser gives back to toddler hit by baseball

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Utica's annual Antique Tractor Ride is donating all proceeds to the family of Colton Jones, the toddler who was hit by a baseball going 80 mph earlier this year.

"The community has just rallied around us to help us pay for his medical bills and follow-ups," Katrina Jones, Colton's mother, said.

The ride raised $3,900 for the Jones family.

"I am kind of at a loss for words about it because everyone has just been so wonderful and helped us through a big nightmare," Jones said.

This is Utica's 12th tractor ride. Organizers say friends and neighbors love coming out every year.

"It's enjoyable," organizer Richard Kapral said. "You come here, and you are going to know a lot of your friends and neighbors."

The tail end of the Utica Antique Tractor ride- roughly 30 miles. Proceeds from the ride are donated to a family in need. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/m1cyOy5fc5 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 13, 2019

The community purchases tickets to ride in wagons down scenic roads through neighboring towns.

"It's fun to just watch all the scenery," participant Kay Erdahl said. "Normally, you whiz by in the car, and you don't know what's going on in the neighborhood. Here you can kind of just sit and watch everything as you go by."

There is also a raffle at the end of the ride, and all proceeds go to the family.

