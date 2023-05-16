MADISON, Wis. -- Professional women's soccer is coming to Madison.
The USL Super League announced the new team Tuesday, along with a dozen other clubs that will be part of the new women's soccer league.
MADISON, Wis. -- Professional women's soccer is coming to Madison.
The USL Super League announced the new team Tuesday, along with a dozen other clubs that will be part of the new women's soccer league.
We are thrilled to announce the initial markets bringing professional women's soccer closer to home across the USA. #ReadyForMorehttps://t.co/AhuG5rr9RA— USL Super League (@USLSuperLeague) May 16, 2023
"Today marks a major milestone for the United Soccer League as we take another step in building an integrated women’s soccer network unlike any other," USL CEO Alec Papadakis said. "Our aim is to make the USL Super League globally recognized and admired for its financial stability, operational excellence, community building and high-level competition."
The league will launch as a first division league with 10-12 teams next year, immediately situating itself as a rival to the country's premier women's soccer league, the NWSL.
"Our aim is to significantly expand opportunities in women’s soccer through strategic growth, build a pathway that connects talent with opportunity, and engage communities by celebrating a universal passion for the game expressed through local culture," league president Amanda Vandervort said.
Madison's team will not be part of the league for the inaugural season, but will join teams from across the country in cities including Indianapolis, Phoenix, Ariz. and Washington, D.C.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Forward Madison announced it had secured the right's for a professional women's team, which will kick off in 2025.
Forward Madison has secured the rights for a professional women’s soccer team in Madison.With plans to join the @USLSuperLeague, Madison Women’s Pro Soccer plans on playing its first match as soon as 2025!More information to come at noon today. pic.twitter.com/ySYbHT24OH— Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) May 16, 2023
FMFC is expected to provide more information on the new team during a press conference with Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway at noon on Tuesday.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Digital Producer
Kyle Jones is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. You can contact him at kjones@wisctv.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.