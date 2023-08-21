Frequently not, and that's a problem for internet searches. Google's hasty unveiling of its Bard chatbot this week started with an embarrassing error — first pointed out by Reuters — about NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. But Google's is not the only AI language model spitting out falsehoods.
The Associated Press asked Bing on Wednesday for the most important thing to happen in sports over the past 24 hours — with the expectation it might say something about basketball star LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record. Instead, it confidently spouted a false but detailed account of the upcoming Super Bowl — days before it's actually scheduled to happen.
"It was a thrilling game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, two of the best teams in the NFL this season," Bing said. "The Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, won their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history by defeating the Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with a score of 31-28." It kept going, describing the specific yard lengths of throws and field goals and naming three songs played in a "spectacular half time show" by Rihanna.
Unless Bing is clairvoyant — tune in Sunday to find out — it reflected a problem known as AI "hallucination" that's common with today's large language-learning models. It's one of the reasons why companies like Google and Facebook parent Meta had been reluctant to make these models publicly accessible.
REEDSBURG, Wis. -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $28 million loan Monday to Reedsburg Utility Commission to expand high-speed internet access in southwestern Wisconsin.
Reedsburg Utility Commission will build a fiber-to-the-premises network which is expected to help nearly 10,000 people along with eight educational facilities, over 300 businesses and nearly 700 farms in Richland, Dane, Iowa, Juneau, and Sauk counties.
"Reliable high-speed internet connects business owners to customers and new markets, expands educational opportunities for students, and enables people to access medical care without leaving their home," USDA rural Development Wisconsin State Director Julie Lassa said.
In building the new network, Reedsburg Utility Commission will also offer discounted service to low-income households through the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program gives a $30 per month discount on internet service for qualifying households.
