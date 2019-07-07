US Women's Soccer Team wins World Cup 2-0 over Netherlands, former Badger scores second goal

Courtesy of @USWNT

The U.S. Women's Soccer team won the World Cup against the Netherlands with a final score of 2-0.

Former Badger Rose Lavelle scored the second goal, while Megan Rapinoe made the first.

This victory marks the fourth World Cup title for the U.S. team.

