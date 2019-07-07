US Women's Soccer Team wins World Cup 2-0 over Netherlands, former Badger scores second goal
The U.S. Women's Soccer team won the World Cup against the Netherlands with a final score of 2-0.
Former Badger Rose Lavelle scored the second goal, while Megan Rapinoe made the first.
This victory marks the fourth World Cup title for the U.S. team.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Three suspects in custody after shooting on State Street, officer injured in crash
- Woman arrested for 5th OWI; Sheriff's Office makes 10 impaired driving arrests over holiday
- Fisherman helps rescue 8-year-old boy from Rock River
- Community remembers graduate near anniversary of death
- Memorial Union hosts US women's soccer watch party before big win
- Children learn to water ski for free from Mad-City Ski Team