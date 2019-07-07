LIVE NOW

US Women's Soccer Team wins World Cup 2-0 over Netherlands, former Badger scores second goal

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 12:05 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 12:24 PM CDT

The U.S. Women's Soccer team won the World Cup against the Netherlands with a final score of 2-0.

Former Badger Rose Lavelle scored the second goal, while Megan Rapinoe made the first. 

This victory marks the fourth World Cup title for the U.S. team.

